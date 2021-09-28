Stephen Brueggerhoff has been named the new Galveston County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service agent for horticulture, said Eric Zimmerman, district extension administrator, and the Galveston County Commissioners Court.
Beginning Friday, Brueggerhoff will assume the position that was previously held by William Johnson, who served Galveston County for more than 30 years and was a weekly columnist in The Daily News as well.
