LEAGUE CITY
Parents of an infant who died at a day care center in August have sued, asserting negligence allowed the girl to smother and that center operators had attempted to deceive the plaintiffs and state investigators with false and misleading information.
Blake and Darrell Apffel filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Jared and Lindsey McNeel, of League City, in the 405th District Court against Kiddie Academy International, Bullock’s Bright Beginnings LLC, and Cory and Summer Bullock, both individually and doing business as Kiddie Academy of League City.
The McNeels chose the day care because it claimed it followed safe practices, but their daughter, 3-month-old Skylar Mae McNeel, likely died because of positional asphyxiation, which happens when an infant is in a position where her mouth and nose are blocked or her chest is so constricted the lungs can’t fully expand, the lawsuit asserts.
Officials with Kiddie Academy, commenting only through a written statement, called the death a tragic loss and offered their complete cooperation with authorities.
The League City day care is an independently owned and operated franchise, according to the statement.
Skylar McNeel died Aug. 27 at the Kiddie Academy of League City on East League City Parkway, police said.
Texas Child Care Licensing, a branch of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, launched an investigation.
The lawsuit asserts the operators attempted to muddle that investigation.
“In the subsequent official investigation into the incident and, specifically, Skylar’s death, the agents, servants and employees of Kiddie Academy of League City repeatedly misled plaintiffs as well as the investigators charged with determining the cause of her death, by providing them false and misleading information,” the lawsuit asserts.
State officials mostly declined to comment on the details of the investigation.
Officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services referred questions to Texas Health and Human Services.
An official with Texas Health and Human Services declined to comment, except to confirm an investigation was underway and that health and human services would receive a report once the probe was complete.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office also hasn’t given the family a definite cause of death, but the family expects positional asphyxiation will be the final ruling, Blake Apffel said.
A day care employee put Skylar McNeel face down in a crib with a blanket, in violation of state laws, the lawsuit asserts.
State law bans objects, such as blankets, that could cause infants to choke.
“What should have been a simple nap turned out to be Skylar’s last nap, forever,” the lawsuit asserts. “She never woke up. She died from asphyxiation during her nap due to the negligence of the defendants named above.”
Day care officials then lied to investigators by providing false information about the status of the video monitoring system and the position they put the girl in for her nap, the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in damages, court records show.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit in court.
