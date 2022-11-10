A member of the world-renowned ice carving team from Harbin, China, chips away at an ice block to create a parrot at the Ice Land Ice Sculptures attraction at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Ice carvers from Harbin, China, work among colorful ice blocks carved into coral shapes at the Ice Land Ice Sculptures attraction at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A hammerhead shark created from carved ice seems to swim across colorful coral shapes at the Ice Land Ice Sculptures attraction at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ice carvers from Harbin, China, work at the Ice Land Ice Sculptures attraction at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A tropical fish carved of ice nestles in icy coral at the Ice Land Ice Sculptures attraction at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
An ice carver from Harbin, China, uses a power tool to carve a parrot at the Ice Land Ice Sculptures attraction at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
World-renowned ice carvers from Harbin, China, are putting the final touches on what will be an icy undersea world.
After a two-year hiatus, the popular Ice Land Ice Sculptures attraction is set to make its return at Moody Gardens.
The temperature in the 28,000-square-foot tent that houses the attraction is maintained at a frigid 9 degrees to preserve tons of ice carved in the shapes of fish, turtles, sharks and more.
Visitors can walk among and photograph the intricate icy scenes as well as enjoy the many other holiday attractions at Moody Gardens. The series of attractions, Holiday in the Gardens, features numerous activities to complement Ice Land, including the Festival of Lights, an outdoor ice rink, an Arctic Slide and more.
Ice Land and Holiday in the Gardens will kick-off with an opening day celebration on Nov. 19, which includes the arrival of Santa by parachute.
