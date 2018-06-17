LEAGUE CITY
With more lots being developed in neighborhoods such as Bay Colony West, some residents are concerned the city’s building boom might bring about serious problems with flooding and water runoff.
The city council voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve an ordinance requiring the lowest floor elevation of a new building to be at a minimum of 24 inches above the larger of the base flood elevation, the crown of the nearest street or the highest grade adjacent to the building and also be a minimum of 3 inches above the nearest 500-year flood elevation.
The base flood elevation is the computed elevation to which floodwaters are anticipated to rise during a 100-year flood event. The previous rules required an 18-inch elevation.
But these changes won’t just suddenly solve flooding problems, League City resident Charles Hansen said.
“The whole thing is there’s too much development going on,” he said. “Slow it down. And I don’t care if the lots are larger, it’s not going to hold water like open land does.”
Sedona section 6 in Bay Colony West, just south of League City Parkway and west of Hobbs Road, will offer lots larger than standard and allow for bigger houses, officials said.
With the Sedona 6 subdivision, the overall number of lots proposed in these sections will decrease, city officials said.
Bay Colony West is near a relatively undeveloped arc of League City where there are three large tracts of old ranch land that add up to about 4,500 acres and could soon be filled with residential and commercial developments. This and Westland Ranch, a proposed residential development, are just the beginning of the coming southwest boom, city officials said.
The changes city council made Tuesday and the larger lots at Bay Colony West are examples of the city trying to reduce problems related to water runoff and flooding, said David Hoover, director of Planning and Development.
“Those changes will mitigate the development that is going to occur,” he said. “Bigger lots mean less driveways and less area footprint for a house, so they’re going to have less runoff.”
People’s fears about the western building boom are warranted, but have been heightened by Hurricane Harvey, which struck in late August and flooded thousands of League City homes, Hoover said.
“Harvey was a once in a 500 year event,” he said. “I think it just made people more aware about drainage. There’s no doubt that this area is growing and being developed because it’s the largest piece of the city left.”
The city needs to build less drainage and concrete structures and just focus on cleaning up the existing drainage already being used, League City resident Bridget Paus said.
“Being a ‘west sider,’ I feel our drainage wasn’t too bad during Harvey,” she said. “I think the city needs to clean the drains once a month during hurricane season as this might improve drainage.”
The city is trying to make sure new development is carefully planned, Chris Sims, city engineer, said.
“Every neighborhood is designed to drain itself up to a 100-year flood,” Sims said. “But when we get hit with a 500-year flood, it’s hard to predict. We have upped our base elevation requirements.”
Right now, residents should know the city is actively trying to improve building techniques with the new development, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“I would say some of the changes approved Tuesday night should alleviate people’s concerns,” he said. “We are moving forward to help create some more confidence in our residents that we are taking care of drainage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.