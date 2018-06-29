DICKINSON
Nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey badly flooded hundreds of houses and businesses in this city, one longtime barbershop has reopened against long odds, delivering hope to residents who lost so much to the storm.
Serving the community since 1958, Pete’s Barber Shop, which took in 5 feet of water during Hurricane Harvey in late August 2017, was a bright sign for many locals as it resumed business two weeks ago.
The shop, 2104 FM 517, in Dickinson, received money from the owner of the shopping strip center in which Pete’s leases space. The owner of the shopping strip, dentist George Johnson, could not be reached for comment on the cost of repairs. Those costs are still being calculated, a spokeswoman for Johnson said.
It was challenging to remove waterlogged materials out of the shop, stylist and former owner Nan Wall Hay said.
“We have worked together to get the equipment and furnishings back in, and we are ready for business,” she said. “We opened two weeks ago and have been getting a slow trickle of our customers back.”
The owner of the shop, Jesus Morales, is happy to have his business back and to provide service to the community, he said.
But Harvey’s destruction left many businesses in the city in upheaval, and residents are still looking for jobs, Hay said.
For nearly 10 months, Hay was out of a job herself, she said.
“I didn’t know if I had to get another type of job,” she said. “I was out of work all that time. I didn’t want to have to start up at another shop and have to move all over again.”
The city is still feeling the devastating effects of Harvey, and businesses can bring people back in, Hay said.
“It feels like 50 percent of Dickinson hasn’t come back,” she said. “When we look at the traffic on the road, it’s not like it used to be. We hope we fill back up.”
Slowly but surely, more businesses are coming back to the city, Mayor Julie Masters said.
“It is great to see so many of our small, locally owned businesses reopen,” she said. “Many of these family owned operations, like the barbershop, have been a part of the Dickinson landscape for as long as I can remember.”
The return of Pete’s Barber Shop is a good sign, Dickinson resident John McPherson said.
“They are finally getting a chance to come back into business,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out of work that need the work.”
Harvey stalled the city, but it didn’t stop it, Hay said.
“People are getting their lives back online,” she said. “It’s been a long year, but Harvey couldn’t beat us.”
