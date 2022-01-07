A narrow biking and walking path divides houses at the end of Walker Street in League City on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Residents worry that a plan to extend Walker Street would destroy the path and cause safety issues.
A narrow biking and walking path divides houses at the end of Walker Street in League City on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Residents worry that a plan to extend Walker Street would destroy the path and cause safety issues.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
New water meters were installed in backyards on Broadmoor Circle in La Marque on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. The city is replacing 6,500 of its water meters over the next six to eight months
We’ll see you in print Tuesday but, in the meantime, we’ve got you covered over the weekend, and Monday too, at GalvNews.com. Check us out online over the next few days for news when it breaks, ongoing coverage of national headlines and for fresh, digital-first local news, features, sports and entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.