GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees is proposing a $36.9 million budget for next year, about 13.9 percent more than the $32.4 million it adopted in 2018.
With that budget, the park board, which manages beaches and island tourism, expects about $4.4 million in capital outlay for new equipment and improvements, according to the budget documents.
The park board is funded mostly by hotel occupancy taxes and revenue generated from the facilities it operates.
Several parks managed by the board are predicted to have a decrease in revenues since last year.
The Stewart Beach budget anticipates a slight decrease in revenue, from the adopted $2.1 million this year to $1.9 million next year, an 8.2 percent decline, according to the budget.
The board also predicts a revenue decrease of about 39 percent at Dellanera RV Park, from $1.73 million in the 2019 budget to $1.06 million, without federal disaster relief reimbursements, according to the budget.
R.A. Apffel Park is likely to see a 13 percent decrease in revenue, from $870,097 in the 2019 budget to $756,537, according to the budget.
The budget anticipates only a slight, 0.12 percent increase in revenue for Seawolf Park on the other hand, with both years expected to collect about $1.6 million, the largest chunk of which comes from fishing admissions, according to the budget.
The board is expected to adopt its new budget next month.
