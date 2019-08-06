A Galveston County woman is suing an RV business, seeking between $100,000 and $200,000 for what she asserts were deceptive trade practices.
Attorney Charles Kingsbury filed a lawsuit July 26 on behalf of Kristen Paul Lee in the 10th District Court against Holiday World of Houston LP, asserting his client purchased what was supposed to be a new RV from them only to find out it was rusted.
Lee purchased the vehicle from one of the business’ League City locations in December 2018, but quickly discovered the undercarriage had severe rust damage, the lawsuit asserts.
Lee then tried to return the vehicle, but representatives of the company have refused to replace the vehicle and only offered to paint over the rust, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
SIGN DRAMA
An Alvin-based sign company is suing a Kemah restaurant to stop it from removing a billboard placed several years ago.
Attorneys representing John Gannon Inc., or JGI, filed a lawsuit July 23 in the 122nd District Court against T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market Steakhouse Restaurant and Barry Terrell doing business as T-Bone Tom’s, seeking a temporary injunction.
Representatives of the sign company signed an agreement with a previous lessor of the property in 1998 in which they would place a billboard for 15 years, paying $550 in monthly rent and maintaining a second billboard on the same pole for the lessor, the lawsuit asserts.
“The agreement was subsequently assigned to defendants, which are now the lessor,” according to the lawsuit.
But restaurant representatives in January sent notice they wanted to terminate the agreement and demand the billboard be removed, the lawsuit asserts.
Restaurant administrators kept cashing the monthly payments, causing the agreement to be renewed for another 15 years, the lawsuit asserts.
Both sides on July 24 submitted a Rule 11 agreement to the court, in which they agreed no one would remove the billboard until a hearing on the temporary injunction sometime in August, court records show.
