GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District is installing metal detectors and increasing police presence after three incidents this year involving students taking a gun into Ball High School, officials said this week.
All three incidents occurred this year on the Ball High School campus, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Most recently, a Ball High School student was expelled for a year after taking a gun to campus Monday.
“Our police department has responded to three instances this year that have involved a student in possession of a weapon at this campus,” Superintendent Jerry Gibson said. “While we believe the instances are linked to a common source, it is time to increase security at this campus. We do not take student safety lightly. We will do everything we can to keep our students safe.”
The new safety measures include three weapons detection systems, all of which will be installed at Ball High School. Each system costs $16,400 and with necessary staff training, the district will invest $54,722 in total in the new safety measures.
The metal detectors won't be obvious or intimidating, Gibson said.
“Many would think a weapons detection system consists of big, boxy metal detectors,” Gibson said. “However, this one does not. This system is portable and can be moved to any area or campus event. Unless people know what they’re looking for, they won’t know what it is.”
Student safety always has been a top priority at Ball High School and all the district's campuses, Gibson said.
The district received the new detection systems Friday but officials didn't immediately know when they'd be installed.
Under the current system, students enter through one entrance in the high school and go through three different checkpoints with administration every morning.
Ball High School already was using hand-held metal detectors when students enter the building.
The district also performs safety checks each day to ensure doors are locked.
“We learned that when doors get propped open, it is usually students or adults that do it,” Gibson said. “We check the doors once a day.”
The district also will have extra police presence at arrival and dismissal times from the Galveston Police Department soon, Josette Rivas, the school district's chief of police said.
The district has a threat-assessment team that meets monthly and more often when situations occur. The team identifies and addresses any students in the district that might pose a threat to themselves or others, officials said.
The Texas Education Agency recently visited the school district's campuses and determined the buildings are safe, according to the district.
"Talk to your kids and be aware of what is in your child's possessions," Joseph Pillar, principal of Ball High School said. "Be aware of what your child is accessing through their mobile device. Be open to working with school administrators. Our see-something, say-something approach works, but we need that to be our fallback, not out front."
The new weapons detection system will be one more effort the district is taking to ensure the safety of students, Gibson said.
The district also is planning to have metal detectors in place when the new Kermit Courville Stadium opens in the fall of 2023.
