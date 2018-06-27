LA MARQUE
A La Marque police detective is suing the city of La Marque and accusing the department’s leaders of punishing him after he spoke up for a co-worker who complained about racist behavior among officers.
Harvey Walton, a 13-year veteran of the department, filed the complaint May 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. He is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages from the city.
Walton’s complaint stems from a 2016 incident in which a police department secretary accused a police lieutenant of making “racist, inflammatory, discourteous and insensitive remarks,” to her, according to the lawsuit.
The city responded to the lawsuit June 19, denying the claims of discrimination and retaliation. The city claimed governmental immunity and asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.
Brian Begle, the attorney representing the city, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Walton, who is black, participated in the investigation of the secretary’s claims, and backed up the secretary’s claims in an interview with the city’s human resource director and police chief, according to the lawsuit.
The lieutenant was disciplined, according to the lawsuit. He still works with the department.
In an interview Wednesday, Walton said changes at the department in the months after the complaint made him believe his testimony had upset his bosses.
Walton was one of two detectives at the time who investigated violent crimes, including homicides and sexual assaults, he said. After the secretary’s complaint, the two people he worked with were transferred to new positions, and he was assigned new supervisors and new tasks, he said.
In May 2017, those supervisors told him he was being placed on a 90-day “performance improvement plan,” and would not be allowed to work extra jobs, according to the lawsuit.
He said that being unable to work extra jobs hurt him financially.
“That’s where we make a lot of extra money,” he said.
Walton’s bosses said the discipline was because he had failed to clear some investigations in a timely manner, but he believed he was singled out for discipline because of his race and because he had testified in the secretary’s investigation, according to the lawsuit.
“This retaliation is and was due to Mr. Walton exercising his rights by testifying, assisting and/or participating in the investigation,” according to the lawsuit.
He said it was unusual and unfair to punish him for uncleared cases because the department was both short-staffed and dealing with a high number of violent crimes.
“With the volume of cases that I had, there were going to be some I couldn’t get to,” he said.
His superiors removed the probation and suspension of extra work abilities after he made a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, he said.
A complaint with the commission is the first step a person making a discrimination complaint must complete in order to sue an employer. Walton said the commission found enough evidence to allow him to move forward with his complaint.
Walton was one of only three black police officers in the La Marque Police Department. He said Wednesday that he felt the department’s makeup doesn’t represent the community the department serves.
La Marque has a population of more than 15,000 people, according to 2016 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. About 33 percent of the city’s residents are black, and 27 percent are Hispanic.
While the lawsuit acknowledges some investigations were not completed in a timely manner, Walton said it was standard practice for officers to be afforded “additional time, additional support staff and other clearing activities.”
“Such accommodations were not afforded to Mr. Walton,” the lawsuit said. “He was singled out for discipline.”
Walton also complained that a document outlining his discipline was uploaded to a publicly accessible file in the department’s computer network. They were removed when a police sergeant found the documents and notified his superiors, Walton said.
Walton filed the lawsuit himself but is now in the process of hiring an attorney to represent him, he said. He said he wanted “justice,” and didn’t cite a specific amount in damages he was seeking.
No trial dates had been set for the lawsuit as of Wednesday.
