GALVESTON
Proposed state legislation could secure funding for coastal projects to rebuild beaches and combat shoreline erosion, a program that could see more money coming to Galveston shores.
The proposal would set aside one-third of the hotel occupancy tax collected by the state for a Texas General Land Office coast erosion prevention program, said Kelly de Schaun, executive director of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The board maintains Galveston beaches and has managed several beach restoration and expansion projects.
On every hotel dollar spent, 15 pennies are collected to fund state and local projects, and the state keeps six pennies. The legislation would dedicate two pennies of the six-penny hotel occupancy tax the state collects to coastal projects.
The proposed legislation could dedicate about $25 million every two years for projects along the Texas coast, de Schaun said.
“That’s not money that they’ve had before,” de Schaun said. “That’s money that we get for project money to do little things along the coast.”
Dedicating a specific amount of funding for coastal projects could help combat erosion, land office spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
In the past two years, the land office received about $17 million to $19 million from the state’s general fund, but communities asked for far more than the land office could finance, Erickson said.
“Basically, we want to stop asking for money each session and have a permanent funding source,” Erickson said.
Galveston’s seen several beach building projects over the past few years, such as a 2015 project that laid 640,000 cubic yards of sand on Babe’s Beach, the stretch of beach that extends along the seawall west of 61st Street.
Another such building project is scheduled for this year to extend Babe’s Beach.
The coming $24.5 million project will lay 800,000 cubic yards of sand this summer from 61st Street to 83rd Street, park board officials said.
In 2017, the park board missed an opportunity for additional beach building because of lack of funding, officials said.
It’s a bill that West End communities would love to see come through, said Peggy Zahler, vice president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
“There needs to be a guaranteed funding source to care for and protect our beaches,” Zahler said. “Other states seem to be able to care for their beaches.”
The land office expects the erosion rate of the Texas coast line to increase, Erickson said.
On average, the Texas coast is eroding about 4 feet per year, according to a 2016 land office report.
Rep. Geanie Morrison is sponsoring the Texas House of Representatives version of the bill and Sen. Eddie Lucio is sponsoring an identical version bill in the state Senate. Both bills have been assigned to committees, though neither had a public hearing scheduled as of Wednesday.
The bills are House Bill 2647 and Senate Bill 1719.
Needs more free parking! It’s getting ridiculous out here!
