GALVESTON
Another round of heavy rain brought flooding to Galveston on Saturday, forcing the rescheduling of a major island festival and positioning September to be the second wettest on record for the city, according to National Weather Service data.
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, 24.28 inches of rain had fallen at Scholes International Airport on the island in September, according the weather service data.
September’s record rainfall in Galveston was in 1885, when the city saw 26.01 inches, Houston-Galveston office meteorologist Katie Magee said.
“That’s just the general pattern we’ve had,” Magee said. “We have this increased moisture coming in from the Gulf.”
The city of Galveston on Saturday barricaded parts of downtown after 1.34 inches fell between 7:53 and 8:52 a.m., according to weather service data. It was the third heavy rain in September. Heavy rain during the Labor Day weekend and on Sept. 14 also flooded streets of the island.
“It’s getting pretty tiring,” said Sharan Zwick, owner of Galveston Bookshop in the island’s downtown.
On Saturday, there were a few puddles in her 317 23rd St. shop. The bookshop was open Saturday, but the flooding this month has dampened business, Zwick said.
“Labor Day, we weren’t able to open at all, and we had planned to be open,” Zwick said. “We’ve still had a good month. September can be very slow.”
The Houston-Galveston National Weather Service office received no reports of flooding on the mainland Saturday, Magee said. Saturday morning, mainland police departments reported no road closures because of the rain.
Texas City and other mainland cities saw significant flooding on Sept. 11.
Flooding on Saturday led to the cancellation and rescheduling of the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival. Saturday’s planned events will proceed on today in the same order, according to festival organizers.
The city also suspended all Island Transit services Saturday, but services resume today, according to the city.
The weather service’s climate prediction center forecasts above-average precipitation for the Galveston area in the next month, Magee said.
“We can expect a more wet season coming up,” Magee said.
The weather service initially issued a flood advisory for Galveston County at 9:03 a.m. Saturday. The office then issued a flash flood warning at 10:42 a.m., which was originally set to expire at noon but was later extended to 2:45 p.m.
The Houston-Galveston office then prolonged the warning to 3:45 p.m. because of slow-draining standing water.
While Magee doesn’t expect rainfall today to be as heavy as Saturday’s, she does predict rainfall lasting into early afternoon.
“We do have a decent shot at breaking the previous record from 1885 for September, which definitely isn’t a record we want to break,” Magee said.
She warned drivers on the island to watch for flooding in low-lying areas today.
