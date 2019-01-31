KEMAH
A councilman is asking questions about $800 the city spent on a presentation that was supposed to happen during a canceled council meeting, but it is unclear to what end.
Councilman Matthew Wiggins, who’s also a former mayor, at a meeting in January asked about events leading up to a July 11 meeting, which didn’t ultimately happen because of a lack of quorum, officials said.
Friendswood-based consultant Ron Cox was supposed to give a presentation about city strategic planning at that meeting and still charged the city $800 for it, although it never happened, Wiggins said.
Apparently Cox had been on-hand to deliver his presentation, but no council was there to hear it.
City administrators had received text messages suggesting a quorum might not be present, and Wiggins wanted to know why the meeting had not been canceled sooner.
Staff members weren’t sure whether there would be a quorum until late in the day, and it’s the council’s, not a staff’s, responsibility to decide whether to convene council meetings, City Administrator Wendy Ellis said at the Jan. 16 council meeting.
While Cox hasn’t given the presentation, he has released much of the information contained in it to staff and council members in the months since July, Ellis argued. The $800 was charged because of time spent working for the city.
Cox did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Thursday about his work with the city.
But Wiggins also did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Thursday about why, six months after the meeting in question, he called for a review of what happened.
Over the summer, the former mayor filed six public records requests for thousands of pages of documents, including information on fellow council members.
One of those open records requests, for instance, asked for all emails and text messages between Mayor Carl Joiner and any citizens, city employees or elected officials in Clinton, Miss., “from the beginning of time through” Aug. 22, records show.
Wiggins also requested all text messages, emails, letters and memorandums Joiner and Ellis sent or received between Jan. 1, 2015 and July 31, 2018, dealing with city business, according to records.
Wiggins also requested information about the city’s finances.
Joiner on Wednesday said there was some confusion about the July council meeting, but said he didn’t attend the January meeting and was unsure why Wiggins wanted to address it.
Wiggins has been a longtime fixture in Kemah politics. He served as a councilman from 2007 and 2009 and was mayor from 2009 to 2011.
He was recently re-elected after running unopposed for his Position 5 spot.
Wiggins owns many properties in and around Kemah.
Joiner, meanwhile, became the city’s mayor in 2015 when he defeated then-incumbent Bob Cummins by taking 61 percent of the vote.
