GALVESTON
As a long-stalled Little League complex nears completion, the city remains locked in debate with the project’s original contractor over payments and quality of work.
The baseball fields at Crockett Park, Avenue S and 53rd Street, should be largely completed this week in time for Island Little League tryouts, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Originally slated for a summer 2018 opening, the baseball complex sat unfinished for months while the city debated with original contractor Hou-Scape Inc. over payment and work quality disagreements.
The city filed a lawsuit against the company Nov. 1 seeking money damages and hired Pearland-based Ardent Construction in December to complete the project.
“Until the new contractor finishes Crockett Park, the city cannot know for sure the costs of finishing the project, including repairing faulty workmanship,” Barnett said.
While the city maintains it has overpaid Hou-Scape, the company contends it was not paid enough for materials and labor costs, a disagreement that led to the halting of work last year.
“As the owner of Hou-Scape, my company and I have suffered severe financial hardships when the city refused to pay its bills,” President Paula Hill said.
The company’s bond holder denied the city’s request to be paid with Hou-Scape’s surety bond, a third-party promise to pay if a company doesn’t meet the terms of its contract, Hill said.
“The bonding company is going to pursue holding the city accountable for taking property from Hou-Scape and suppliers and not paying for it,” Hill said.
But the city doesn’t want to pay the company anything more without a third-party assessment, Barnett said.
“We have asked several times for a full, sworn accounting, including invoices for all materials purchased,” Barnett said.
This doesn’t affect the city’s lawsuit, Barnett said.
“It just means the surety will not pay on Hou-Scape’s behalf,” Barnett said.
The city originally planned to pay $3.6 million for the Crockett Park project, and agreed to a new contract with Ardent Construction for $1.25 million.
The contract with Ardent uses some of the money originally allocated for the project, but construction could cost the city $110,000 more, city officials said.
After next week, crews will still have a few minor finishes to the project, but restrooms and fields are scheduled for completion by the weekend, Barnett said.
Parents and players are excited about the new park, Island Little League President Blanca Flores said.
The season officially starts in mid-March, but people can still sign up to play baseball, she said.
The delayed opening date meant baseball players couldn’t use the Crockett Park fields for fall ball programs, although the city touted the new fields with a June opening ceremony.
