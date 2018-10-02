A Houston-based attorney Friday filed suit against two Galveston County bars, asserting they served alcohol to a patron who already had too much to drink. The filing came eight days after the attorney had ask for a similar lawsuit to be dismissed.
Attorney David Romagosa, on behalf of Jarrell Bryant, filed the lawsuit against A&D Interests doing business as Heartbreakers, ADA Investments of Dickinson doing business as Heartbreakers, Jackie’s Brickhouse LLC and JBH Hospitality doing business as Jackie’s Brickhouse, asserting they had given Eric McDougle too much to drink and he left and crashed into Bryant with his motorcycle.
Romagosa declined Tuesday to comment about why he filed the new lawsuit, but on Sept. 20 filed a notice of non-suit in a similar case he had filed in 2017 on behalf of Bryant.
Both cases assert McDougle left Heartbreakers, 3200 Interstate 45 in Dickinson, late Sept. 30, 2016, or early the next morning and rode his motorcycle to Jackie’s, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah, the lawsuit asserts.
After leaving Jackie’s, McDougle could not drive his motorcycle and had an accident with Bryant, the lawsuit asserts.
Bryant suffered multiple injuries, including a leg amputation, as a result of the accident, the lawsuit asserts. The lawsuit doesn’t state whether Bryant was in a vehicle at the time of the accident. Attorneys representing Bryant have declined to comment on the case.
Attorneys representing the two businesses filed answers in the original suit, generally denying the assertions, court records show.
The defendants have not responded to the newest lawsuit, court records show.
SLIP AND FALL
A woman is suing a Friendswood senior living center, seeking between $100,000 and $200,000, asserting she slipped and fell while visiting the business.
Houston-based attorney C. Michael Davis filed a lawsuit on behalf of Susan Woods against Friendship Haven Nursing Centers Sept. 24 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 1, asserting she was visiting her mother there in March 2017.
While visiting the senior living center, Woods slipped and fell on a worn area of the floor and spent several months receiving medical treatment for injuries related to the fall, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
OPIOID FUNDING
The U.S. Department of Justice Monday kicked off National Substance Abuse Prevention Month by awarding $320 million to programs fighting the opioid problem in the country, officials said.
The funding went toward different nationwide programs, including $162 million to help jurisdictions plan programs to reduce opioid abuse and $81.2 million to drug courts, among others.
DEFAMATION REBUTTAL
A Michigan woman has filed a counterclaim against a Galveston County man who sued her in April, asserting she is contacting his clients and defaming him.
Galveston-based attorney Gabe Perez filed the counterclaim Monday on behalf of Leasha West against Tracy Hanes, seeking less than $100,000, asserting they reached several agreements in 2017 and 2018 and that he owes her money.
The two reached oral agreements in 2017 and 2018 for West to provide Hanes event-planning services and, in 2016, the two people reached an agreement for Hanes to provide West with advertisement services, the counterclaim asserts.
West has yet to receive services from Hanes and has lost about $94,000 because of his actions, according to the counterclaim.
Hanes originally sued West in April, asserting she sent him a letter making false accusations he assaulted her, the lawsuit asserts.
West then contacted Hanes’ clients and business partners and defamed him and two clients said they don’t want to do business with him, according to the lawsuit.
Hanes’ original lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
There are no trials this week.
