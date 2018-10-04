A student injured when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School in May has joined a growing plaintiff list in a lawsuit against the accused shooter’s mother and father.
Attorney Clint McGuire filed a petition Thursday to intervene in the lawsuit against Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos on behalf of Clayton Horn, a high school senior who was shot twice during the attack, according to the document.
Horn, a junior at the time, was in the high school art classroom on May 18 when the shooting, which left 10 dead and 13 wounded, began.
The shooting left him unable to play football, ride bulls or participate in track-and-field events as he had before, the petition asserts.
Authorities have charged Dimitrious Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at the high school, in connection to the shootings.
Dimitrious Pagourtzis shot Horn in the left arm, shattering the bone, according to the lawsuit.
While Horn was laying on the ground, Pagourtzis stood over him and pointed a .38-caliber handgun at him, but Horn moved at the last minute, according to the lawsuit.
The second gunshot ripped through his leg, struck a cellphone in the pocket of his jeans and ricocheted into his left arm before stopping, the petition asserts.
Horn then pulled himself up, left the school and went to a nearby soccer field where he waited for medical help, according to the lawsuit.
Horn spent time in the hospital after the shooting, McGuire said.
The original lawsuit filed May 24 on behalf of Rosie Yanas and Christopher Stone — parents of Christopher Jake Stone, 17 who was killed in the attack — accuses Pagourtzis’ parents of negligence in failing to teach him respect for life and for allowing him access to firearms.
The lawsuit is seeking more than $1 million in damages and has since grown to include other parents and now Horn, according to court documents.
“The murderer pulled the pistol’s and sawed-off shotgun’s triggers, but also upon them, pressed just as firmly, were the fingers of his parents, who utterly failed to teach their son any respect for life whatsoever,” the lawsuit argues.
The parents “negligently and grossly negligently failed to secure their weapons in a reasonable way and put them directly and proximately into use as authors of community-wide tragedy and incomprehensible loss,” the lawsuit asserts.
