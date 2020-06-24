GALVESTON
Crews are at work now preparing space for Shriners Hospitals for Children to merge its Houston hospital with its facility in Galveston, bringing both operations to the island in early 2021, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 10:26 pm
