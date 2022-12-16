GALVESTON
The city of Galveston this week unveiled an effort to upgrade its stormwater master plan in advance of $62 million in bond-funded projects meant to ease flooding.
Dozens gathered Thursday at Galveston Water and Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th St., to hear about and comment on changes envisioned in the master plan.
The project calls for a comprehensive look at drainage systems on the island and how they can be improved, said William Conlan, a consultant with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, which the city hired in February.
The city’s drainage master plan dates back to 2003 and significant technological and environmental changes have taken place since then, according to the city.
“After almost 20 years, this plan no longer accurately reflects current conditions, including changes in regulatory requirements, uncertainties related to weather and the economy, or the impacts from capital projects planned and implemented by federal, state and regional stakeholders,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The project team will evaluate steps to better deal with five-year and 100-year floods and create models to improve about 63 miles of storm sewer on the East End and 20 miles of cross culverts, which pass under streets, on the West End, officials said.
Teams also will identify system deficiencies and determine other areas of concern that can be improved through upgrades, officials said.
Projects stemming from the evaluation will be funded by a $62 million bond voters approved in 2017, officials said.
The project was inspired by climate change and sea level rise that threaten the island and will assess drainage conditions in Galveston and identify potential upgrades to the stormwater drainage system, officials said.
After evaluating the system and creating models, the team will hold a public meeting to report findings and seek public feedback, officials said.
“The development of the Capital Improvement Program, where input is considered, and design and funding are evaluated, begins in the summer of 2023 and is scheduled for completion by fall 2023,” Barnett said.
The project is among the city’s top priorities, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“This is something that the city has put a lot of attention to,” Brown said. “This plan is going to be important for generations to come.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
