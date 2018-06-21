LEAGUE CITY
Texas motorists have an expensive habit of crashing into guardrails, including one in League City where the state has spent thousands of dollars for repeated repairs.
The Texas Department of Transportation estimates guardrail and crash-cushion repair costs have reached $4.2 million in the Houston District in the 2018 fiscal year, which started in September 2017. Contributing to that cost is a guardrail along FM 646 very near the state Highway 3 intersection the state has restored 12 times in the past three years, costing a total of $12,000 for repairs. The Houston District includes Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Montgomery and Waller counties.
In fact, the FM 646 guardrail has undergone a restoration in the past week, said Danny Perez, a spokesman for Texas Department of Transportation.
In cases where the transportation department knows who is responsible for damages, officials will seek reimbursement for damage to the roadway, including signage and guardrail, Perez said.
But many of the vehicle accidents involving the FM 646 guardrail go unreported, officials said.
From January 2017 to June 2018, six reported accidents occurred on this block of FM 646 and only one officer reported a vehicle hit the guardrail, League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
League City resident Bill Bonham is perplexed by the state’s routine of restoring the guardrail without making any substantial changes, he said.
“They put it back in the same configuration every time,” he said. “That road is so wide and it narrows to three lanes. People don’t realize it and they run into that guardrail.”
What’s more perplexing is the lack of warning signs to drivers when the structure is damaged, Bonham said.
“There’s a law in Texas that says a sign must be put in place to warn traffic that a guardrail is damaged,” he said.
Transportation officials use “Guardrail Damage Ahead” signs when considerable damage occurs to guardrail barriers that cause them not to function correctly, according to transportation department manuals.
The transportation department always tries to maintain safety and use proper warning signs for drivers on the roadways, Perez said.
“If we are aware of the issue, our crews or a contractor will put a temporary traffic control device such as barrels, cones and/or temporary signage alerting drivers of the issue until it can be repaired,” he said.
The guardrail is regularly mangled, League City resident Josh Nast said.
“It’s almost always messed up,” he said. “I drive by it every day on my way home from work. It’s dangerous because it marks the end of the wide shoulder and if someone isn’t paying attention they will hit it as it’s very close to the edge of the lane.”
The transportation department will look at the specific block of FM 646, Perez said.
“We will need to research the matter further, including pulling crash data on each incident to determine the reasons why the guardrail has been struck and repaired multiple times over the years,” he said. “This will allow us the opportunity to review the location and determine if a remedy is needed to improve safety along this stretch of FM 646.”
