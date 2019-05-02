SANTA FE
As the first anniversary of a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School approaches, city and school officials say they’re working to ensure the city and its residents aren’t overwhelmed by events meant to commemorate the day.
The city is planning to hold a large event, dubbed “Resiliency Day,” at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock on May 18, the exact anniversary of the shooting at Santa Fe High School. Most of the day will be set aside for people to gather and spend time with each other, officials said. That evening, there will be a candlelight vigil to honor the 10 people killed and 13 injured in the shooting.
Officials are expecting a large turnout for the anniversary event, which is part of the reason the fairgrounds were chosen instead of a venue inside the city limits, Mayor Jason Tabor said. Except for the high school’s football stadium, there are few large venues in the Santa Fe city limits that could accommodate a large gathering.
The city’s main goal with event planning is to make the emotional anniversary week to be as free of stressors as possible, Tabor said.
“It’s going to be a whole long week, we’re doing what we can to support the community,” he said.
There are other, smaller events planned for the anniversary, including a youth fellowship service at a local church on May 15 and a day of service on May 17. The Santa Fe Independent School District in March informed parents that May 17 would be a voluntary attendance day at the high school. It also will be a late arrival day to allow students who do want to attend school that day to spend the morning with their families.
The shooting began at about 7:30 a.m. on a Friday morning, during first period classes at the high school.
In the letter to parents, Santa Fe Independent School District Superintendent Leigh Wall said the district’s goal is to make students and families as comfortable as possible.
“Our goal is to provide as much choice as possible in an effort to support each student and family’s need for the day,” Wall said.
Planning for the anniversary has been in the works for months already. The city had consulted with other communities where mass shootings happened on how to best plan for the anniversary, Tabor said.
“They said to be wary that you don’t overwhelm that day,” Tabor said. “Everybody had good intentions that day, but you don’t want to overwhelm people.”
Holding a day of service in commemoration of a mass shooting is a tradition that started with the Columbine High School shootings. In the past 20 years, the Colorado high school has closed on April 20 and held a volunteer day instead. This year, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, held a “Day Of Service And Love” on the first anniversary of the shooting there.
In Santa Fe, organizers already have set up service projects at local animal shelters, farms and at a therapeutic garden. Organizers also are asking people who attend the Saturday evening vigil to bring canned goods to the service instead of mementos like cards or flowers.
The city isn’t only focused on students and their families, Tabor said. Local police departments already have volunteered to help supplement the city’s police force during the anniversary. The police department will make sure that first responders who worked the day of the shooting will be paired with a partner on the anniversary, so they don’t have to spend the shift alone, Tabor said.
“We’re making sure they have their own internal support group,” Tabor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.