Revelers gathered at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque for the annual La Marque Bayou Fest on Saturday.
The event, which is presented by the city of La Marque and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, featured pumpkin carving, cook-offs, live music, a fishing tournament, mutton bustin' and more.
