CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Clear Lake Shores has a new city administrator after a monthslong search.
The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $90,000 contract with Brent Spier, former Seelyville, Ind., town manager, to become the city’s administrator, a position that has been unfilled since February.
“Brent brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading a similar-sized town as Clear Lake Shores,” Mayor Michael McNamara said.
Spier was Seelyville’s first town manager, taking the role in 2002. He has overseen an expansion of the town’s water system from 70 miles to 110 miles and $9 million in infrastructure improvements, according to his resume.
Clear Lake Shores has been without a city administrator since council members ended the employment of George Jones in February. Jones’ salary was $93,000 at the time, city officials said.
City council members emphasized at the time that Jones was not fired.
Jones had been ill, and the council in March approved a $61,034 separation package, which included six months of pay and benefits, officials said.
Clear Lake Shores has a population of 1,200 residents who pay no property taxes. The city relies on sales taxes to operate.
