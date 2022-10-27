GALVESTON
A man convicted of murdering his wife on Thanksgiving in 2019 is set to be sentenced Friday.
Dudley Bernard, 47, of League City, was convicted Aug. 5 of shooting his wife, Chauntelle Bernard, 42, to death, prosecutors said.
Dudley Bernard called League City police about 11 p.m. that Thursday and said he was “in a corner” and “was done,” according to an affidavit.
Dispatchers called him back, and he told them he had accidentally shot his wife, according to the affidavit.
Responding officers found Chauntelle Bernard face down in the foyer of her home in the 2300 block of Indigo Harbour Lane. Dudley Bernard was outside near the road, according to the affidavit. Dudley Bernard declined to give a statement, according to the affidavit.
A relative who had been staying with the Bernards for several days told police the couple had gone outside with Thanksgiving guests to see them off and eventually went back inside, according the affidavit.
Dudley Bernard picked his keys up from a kitchen counter and walked back outside, according to the affidavit.
Chauntelle Bernard told the relative her husband was going to his car to get a gun, according to the affidavit.
Chauntelle Bernard got her own gun and locked the kitchen door, but her husband forced the door open and entered the room with his gun, according to the affidavit.
The relative told police she had gotten between the two and pleaded with Dudley Bernard to stop, but he went around her and started shooting at his wife, according to the affidavit.
After Chauntelle Bernard fell to the floor, Dudley Bernard stood over her and fired numerous shots at point-blank range into the back of her head, according to the affidavit.
Both the Bernards were federal employees. Dudley Bernard had worked as an agriculture specialist at the Houston Seaport port of entry since August 2008, according to a spokesman. Chauntelle Bernard joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2008 and had worked her way up to become a supervisory officer.
During the initial punishment phase of the trial on Oct. 6, several defense witnesses took the stand, including Bernard himself, to cast Chauntelle Bernard as the abuser in the relationship.
Bernard testified that after he married his wife, she completely changed and began to verbally and physically abuse him.
“She became more aggressive and punched me, kicked me, broke my hand and choked me at one point,” Bernard said. “She would verbally abuse me every day and would frequently physically abuse me.”
In a tearful testimony, Bernard said he didn’t leave because of his children.
“She needed help; mental health therapy,” Bernard said.
Forensic consultant Rachel Fisher, testified Bernard Dudley had made several calls to League City Police about domestic violence.
“He was clearly abused and this case shows that men can be victims of domestic violence,” Fisher said. “Men will rarely report abuse because of the stigma towards them being victims.”
Fisher, who is an expert in the neurobiology of trauma, argued Bernard had the option to fight, flee or freeze.
“His training as an officer taught him to take action,” Fisher said.
The defense called several more witnesses on Oct. 6, with many agreeing Chauntelle Bernard was the abuser.
League City Police officer Michael Kamien testified he responded to a domestic disturbance to the Bernards’ house in 2014 and acknowledged she was not harmed but Dudley was scratched.
Bernard said “if she comes back, she will kill me,” Kamien testified.
John Green, a subordinate of Chauntelle Bernard at Customs and Border Protection testified that he and others had problems with her.
“When I heard that there was a murder, I thought she had killed him,” Green said.
Another witness said Chauntelle Bernard had created a hostile work environment.
“She was always confrontational and angry,” Michelle Daugherty testified. “She harassed me at work and created a hostile work environment.”
The state argued the defense testimony was character bashing of the victim and objected several times.
“Somebody screaming at you does not give you the right to shoot somebody 14 times,” Assistant District Attorney Whitney Rasberry argued.
Judge John Ellisor of the 122nd District Court took the case under advisement on Oct. 7.
On Oct. 19, Bernard filed a motion to withdraw council and is seeking an appeal to his conviction on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel.
A sentence will be handed down Friday, with Bernard facing 60 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.
