GALVESTON
More than 2,000 miles from Galveston, a group of island firefighters are working in a new terrain and trying to control one of the worst wildfires in California history.
Galveston Fire Chief Mike Wisko and five firefighters took off for California last week to join about 12,000 firefighters working to stop several wildfires burning in the Golden State.
The crew has been stationed near Redding in northern California, but has been changing base camps frequently as it moves around the fire, Wisko said. Bryan Lee, Chris Anderson, John Shauck, Jeremy Dixon and Brad Magness are the Galveston firefighters on the mission.
The firefighters have been busy, working 24-hour shifts — one day on, one day off.
On the second day of the trip, a fire started along the interstate highway near Redding and burned through almost 1,000 acres in eight hours, Wisko said. It took nearly 24 hours to get it under control, he said.
“We flew in last week and you couldn’t see anything in the skyline, it was so smoky,” Wisko said. “The winds have laid down and today it’s surprisingly clear. There’s just a little haze.”
Despite a brief respite from the smoke, crews still anticipate the fires will keep burning for at least another month, especially as the state’s fire season begins and the Santa Ana winds pick up, Wisko said.
Galveston’s team is slated to head home Aug. 24, but could be asked to stay longer, he said. In that case, the department would switch out personnel and allow the men there now to return home, he said.
It’s the seventh set of fires off the island this year that the department has stepped in to assist with, but the first outside of Texas. Firefighters from the department also assisted in five West Texas fires earlier this year and a fire in Central Texas in mid-July, he said.
About 97 firefighters from Texas have traveled to California to help with the wildfires, Wisko said. Wisko is one of three chiefs coordinating the crews, along with Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger, who was the fire marshal in Dickinson for six years in the early 2000s.
A Galveston fire truck also was shipped to aid in the fire. California agencies have agreed to reimburse all the costs.
Seven wildfires are burning north of Sacramento, where the Galveston contingency is stationed, Wisko said.
One of the biggest challenges has been dealing with the dry landscape and how easily it catches fire and spreads, Wisko said.
“You don’t see any green grass,” he said. “Everything is brown, brittle and ready to burn.”
At least six firefighters have died battling blazes in California. None of the people killed have been in the same battalion with the Galveston firefighters, but everyone is saddened by it, he said.
Still, the team has been holding up and doing its job, Wisko said.
“All the guys are in good spirits,” Wisko said. “They’re taking care of their equipment and one another and representing not only the city of Galveston, but the state of Texas.”
