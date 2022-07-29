Dylan LeMire, an engineer at the Port of Galveston, points out a sagging dock on Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
Crooked pilings are a sign of structural damage on a dock on Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
Dylan LeMire, an engineer at the Port of Galveston, walks on a sagging dock on Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
Dylan LeMire, an engineer at the Port of Galveston, walks past shrimp boats moored along Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
Dylan LeMire, an engineer at the Port of Galveston, holds plans for repairs to pilings on Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
Dylan LeMire, an engineer at the Port of Galveston, points out a sagging dock on Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Crooked pilings are a sign of structural damage on a dock on Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dylan LeMire, an engineer at the Port of Galveston, walks on a sagging dock on Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dylan LeMire, an engineer at the Port of Galveston, walks past shrimp boats moored along Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dylan LeMire, an engineer at the Port of Galveston, holds plans for repairs to pilings on Pier 19 in Galveston on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Port of Galveston plans to invest $75,000 in emergency repairs to eight badly deteriorated pilings at Pier 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.