The Daily News honored its 2019 Citizens and Business of the Year during a reception in Texas City on Tuesday evening.
The annual event, which precedes publication of the newspaper’s special Profiles edition, honored a dozen Everyday Heroes and 15 students graduating from county high schools who were awarded Les P. Daughtry scholarships.Keith and Genette Bassett were named Business of the Year for their work in restoring the W.L. Moody & Co. Building in downtown Galveston.Chuck and Mary Ellen Doyle were named Citizens of the Year for their decades-long commitment to Texas City.
Read much more about all the honorees in Profiles, to be delivered Saturday in The Daily News and online at galvnews.com.
— Kelsey Walling
