GALVESTON
Olympia Grill at Pier 21, a popular Greek restaurant in Galveston's seaport district, has been closed for two days this week, sparking worry among fans that the spot might be gone for good.
The unexpected closure comes just weeks after the same owners closed their new Olympia Grill restaurant at 2535 Interstate 45 in League City's Pinnacle Park.
Signs posted Monday on the doors of the Galveston restaurant, 100 21st St., state the business is "temporarily closed." The signs remained there Tuesday, and most of the blinds of the windows of the restaurants were drawn.
A person who answered the phone at the Pier 21 location on Monday said the restaurant was closed for the day and managers were working on a plan to reopen.
Larry Kriticos, who, along with his brother Tikie, owns Olympia Grill did not return phone calls seeking comment Monday or Tuesday. Officials at Mitchell Historic Properties, which leases the space to the restaurant, declined to comment Tuesday.
The Olympia Grill at Pier 21 opened in 2007. It replaced a Landry's Oyster Bar inside a 9,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor space that fronts the Galveston Ship Channel.
It was the second Olympia location Kriticos brothers, island natives, had opened. Their original restaurant, 4908 Seawall Blvd., remained open Tuesday.
The Pier 21 closing was so sudden that patrons were left scrambling and shocked Monday. The Short Term Rental Association of Galveston, which holds a regular meeting at Olympia Grill, had to find a different space on short notice Monday evening, a group representative said.
The restaurant is the second to close at Pier 21 in 16 months. In December 2017, Nonno Tony's, an Italian restaurant owned by the Galveston Restaurant Group, closed its doors. It had been open for five years.
News of the most recent Galveston closure comes a month after the Kriticos brothers announced the closure of their League City location in the Pinnacle Park mixed-use development on Interstate 45.
People first noted that restaurants' closure on March 6, and the owners initially reported the closure was temporary and “due to kitchen maintenance."
In a Facebook post on March 9, however, the owners said the League City location was closed for good.
"Despite our best effort to establish ourselves in this thriving community we simply weren't experiencing the amount of business necessary to continue," the post stated.
The post urged loyal customers to continue visiting both Galveston locations.
"We remain committed to providing our customers with the highest level of quality and service you've grown to expect from us," the post stated.
