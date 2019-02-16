Trail riders with the Texas Independence Trail Ride Association passed through La Marque on their way to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The riders camped Friday night at Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park and left Saturday morning. Over a hundred riders of all ages took part in the event.
— Stuart Villanueva
