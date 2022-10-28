LEAGUE CITY
Early voting in Galveston County began Monday, and League City council members have revved up their race for council position 2.
The position is currently held by Hank Dugie, who has been serving since March 2016. Dugie isn't seeking reelection.
Candidates for the position are Tommy Cones and Billy Fregia.
Cones has 42 years of experience in municipal government, having served nine years as a League City council member, and mayor pro tem for one year.
“A big priority I have is maintaining a lower tax rate as much as possible so that we can also maintain a balanced budget for the city,” Cones said.
Cones served as assistant fire chief, fire marshal and deputy fire marshal for 20 years in League City.
“I want to correct some of the drainage problems that we have in the town,” Cones said.
Although its population is growing quickly, League City still has a small-town charm, he said.
“I love the community and the small-town atmosphere,” Cones said. “We are a growing city, and the organizations we have are focused on making a better community for the city.”
His experience in city government includes years of infrastructure planning, public safety planning, and economic development.
His opponent, Fregia has been living in League City for more than 10 years. Before living in League City, Fregia worked for Galveston EMS.
Fregia left Galveston EMS to become a firefighter in League City.
“The first thing I would like to tackle upon getting into office is making sure all of the previous bonds are being handled and worked on,” Fregia said. “The city runs very well right now, we have a great city manager who has assembled a great team and we need to keep moving forward.”
Fregia prioritizes fiscal responsibility, economic sustainability, basic infrastructure and public safety.
“We have some of the best municipal parks and we need to keep them that way," Fregia said. "I love them and my kids have a blast in them."
Crime and cleanliness also are priorities, he said.
“Cleanliness not only means lack of trash on the roads and sidewalks, but also in the lack of crime," he said. "LCPD has done an excellent job of helping keep crime out of our city.”
Fregia said he knows how to handle multiple challenges at once and how to prioritize what should be handled first, Fregia said.
“I am uniquely qualified in my race as I have zero political ties to special interest groups, anyone currently serving or having served on city council,” he said. “I will bring a fresh outlook onto the city council.
Along with Dugie, Mayor Pat Hallisey and Councilman Larry Millican won't be seeking reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.