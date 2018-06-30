GALVESTON
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 880 hosted its first Freedom Festival Saturday and helped people cool down with water balloons and have fun with various activities, including a ring toss and face painting.
A small crowd attended the festival at 1014 24th St. and partook in a fajita and chicken wing cooking competition while a small section of Avenue K was shut down for the festivities. Children scampered around throwing water balloons at each other in an attempt to cool off.
The event was all about celebrating the freedoms Americans enjoy and getting children outside, event coordinator Kathleen Durham said.
“We hope to do this in the future to make it an annual event,” she said. “We also have the balloon toss because we know it’s hot.”
The pre-Fourth of July festival was a good time for her children, resident Aimee Contreras said.
“It’s fun to get out,” she said. “It’s good to get the kids off the video games and get them outside.”
The festival offered up enough to keep Jacob Contreras, 13, entertained, he said.
“There’s a lot of activities to do out here,” he said. “It’s fun.”
Residents could also go inside the organization’s building to find comfort from the heat, Durham said.
“In the grand hall, we have some activities for the youth, some old-fashioned games,” she said.
Back outside, cooks were grilling steak and chicken.
The event was a good way to help the community, cook Gary Stienbach said.
“I’m a veteran,” he said. “I know the Veterans of Foreign Wars does some good. I also wanted to do some good.”
