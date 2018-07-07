In response to the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, members of the Island Quilters Guild have made quilts for the injured, some who are still recovering.
On May 18, a Santa Fe High School student shot and killed 10 people on campus and wounded more than a dozen others in the most deadly school shooting in Texas history.
By June 21, 18 members of the guild had completed 18 quilts for the project, President Patricia Bolton-Legg said. Four non-members also participated in the project.
Denise Parsons, who has been quilting for more than 20 years and has been a member of the guild since 2008, led the project, which began after Parsons attended an estate sale of a fellow quilter’s family, she said.
“During the estate sale, which was the same weekend of the shooting, I reached out to Patricia about our group purchasing several quilt tops that were unfinished projects and asking guild members to complete them for Santa Fe,” Parsons said. “I was overwhelmed by the response. It was heartening to see how many stepped up to finish the quilts and how quickly they were done.”
The group includes women from different backgrounds, professions and age groups, said Bolton-Legg, who has been a member since 2012.
“The ladies of the guild and nonmembers unselfishly and instantly volunteered to help,” Bolton-Legg said.
Members immediately started making the backings, started quilting, and the bindings were made and sewn on with the labels completing each quilt. Duane Johnson from American Fiber Products donated the batting.
Providing the quilts for the victims and families and those affected was a small thing to do, Parsons said.
“As quilters, our first thoughts were we need to make a quilt for them,” Parsons said. “It’s part of our human need to help another person in some way. For a tragedy like the shooting in Santa Fe, we feel so helpless. Hopefully, the recipients will know that someone cares about them.”
Giving back is nothing new to the guild, which yearly makes quilts for several community organizations such as The Rainbow Camp affiliated with the University of Texas Medical Branch, the Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, Alcohol Drug Abuse Women’s Center, as well as Meals on Wheels, to name a few.
“Just seeing the excitement in their eyes knowing that they will have a quilt to hold them for comfort has been the most rewarding feeling,” Bolton-Legg said. “The gratitude and surprise showed when we delivered the quilt made us feel as though we helped out in our own small way.”
The guild, founded in 1991, always accepts new members who have a passion for quilting and fellowship with others in an informal setting. The guild has 91 members.
Meetings begin at 6 p.m. every third Thursday in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston.
“They victims are not alone,” Parsons said. “Each quilt was stitched with love. Hopefully, by wrapping one of the quilts around their shoulders, they will get a hug from all of us when they need it.”
