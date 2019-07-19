GALVESTON
Bert Davila was in college in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy delivered his speech challenging Americans to “choose to go to the moon.”
Not long after that, Davila changed his major from physics to aeronautics. Soon after graduating from the University of Texas, he took a job at Johnson Space Center. His first day at NASA was the day the space center took over operations of vehicles in space, he said.
Seven years later, Davila was one of the thousands of men and women who helped meet Kennedy’s challenge.
“I said, ‘By golly, that’s more interesting than physics,’” Davila said. It turned out that he was right. While working at NASA, he helped run simulations and develop the procedures for booster abortions and atmospheric re-entries and in-space rendezvous.
“It was really fun,” Davila said. “We were developing it. We were doing the simulations, and the astronauts would come in and tell us what didn’t work. It was fun. It was exciting.”
Saturday is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The days leading up the anniversary have been marked with events celebrating the accomplishment, and will culminate today with celebrations in Houston, Cape Canaveral, New York and Washington, D.C.
On Friday, Davila and about a half dozen other NASA retirees gathered at Galveston Island Brewing.
They were there at the invitation of Ray Dell’Osso, another NASA retiree, and the father of the brewery’s owner, Mark Dell’Osso. The group brewed a special commemorative beer in honor of the anniversary, and reminisced about the heady, early days of the space program.
Spread out in front of the brewery’s fermenting tanks were mementos the men had collected through their careers at NASA: mission patches and Snoopy pins; the front page of The Galveston Daily News; the white smock Dell’Osso wore when he helped the astronauts make their final flight preparations; and credentials that allowed some of them not only into mission control, but into the command module Columbia itself.
The men at the brewery are all in their 70s now. When Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were hurtling toward the moon, they were all young, in their twenties.
Not all of them worked on Apollo 11 itself, although all their work contributed to the Apollo program.
“I like to think about the moon landing for its impact on human consciousness,” said Al Holt, who helped plan how and when photographs would be taken from aboard the Apollo capsules. The inspirational spirit that the landing caused was as great as all the science and technology the Apollo program created, he said.
The anniversary is a chance to reflect not only on their roles at NASA, but on the role NASA played in their lives.
Were it not for Apollo, Dell’Osso, a former electrical engineer, would not have met his wife, Donna, who worked for an aerospace contractor, he said. If he hadn’t met her, the brewery he was standing in wouldn’t exist.
“It brings back a lot of great memories,” Dell’Osso said.
Dell’Osso was among those allowed to ascend the mobile service structure and prepare the Apollo capsule for its historic trip, he said. He remembers being able to see for miles around the rocket.
After the launch, he flew back to Clear Lake City and watched the landing on television with his family. There, he watched the men walk out of the vehicle he had been in just days before and onto the lunar surface.
What does he remember feeling about that moment?
“It was relief,” Dell’Osso said. They had made it.
