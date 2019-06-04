GALVESTON
The Galveston and Houston area was scheduled to enter a flash flood watch Wednesday morning in advance of heavy rains from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.
People should drive with caution and swimmers should watch for strong rip currents until at least 7 a.m. Thursday, when the watch is scheduled to end, said Brian Kyle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"Right around high tide, the water might make it most of the way up the beaches, close to the seawall, probably west of 61st Street," Kyle said.
Low lying areas of Bolivar Peninsula could see some water on the roads, he said.
People will likely see scattered showers Tuesday night, with consistent rain starting early Wednesday morning until about 9 a.m. Thursday, Kyle said.
"Just don't drive through flooded roadways," Kyle said.
People who want to go in the water should stay near a lifeguard, he said.
Rainfall rates could reach 2 inches to 3 inches an hour at times, according to the weather service's flash flood watch.
Across southeast Texas, meteorologists expect 2 inches to 4 inches of rainfall, with some areas getting as much as 6 inches, according to the weather service.
The broad low pressure area is hovering over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season began Saturday and continues through November.
