GALVESTON
Anna Packwood wanted to have her baby before midnight, but Stella Grace Packwood was born about 2 a.m. Jan. 1, becoming the first baby of the new year in the county.
Packwood had arrived at John Sealy Hospital on the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston campus about 7 p.m. Dec. 30, she said.
Although Stella was due Jan. 6, Packwood had hoped to have a December baby, she said.
“I don’t like January’s birthstone,” Packwood said.
A red garnet is symbolic for the month.
Originally from Washington, Packwood, 30, lives in Bridge City in Orange County. It’s neat that her baby was born on the island, she said.
A pink poster hung on the Packwood’s door, celebrating baby Stella’s status as a B.O.I., or born-on-island, a distinction that’s a point of pride for some Galvestonians.
Packwood thought Stella might be a December baby when a few weeks ago her doctors said they would induce labor.
“I said, ‘What’s the earliest I can go in?’” she said. “They said, ‘Dec. 30’ and I said, ‘OK, I’m going in Dec. 30,’ but she waited until January anyway.”
At 6 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 inches long, baby Stella beat out two other contenders as the New Year baby.
“The nurse I had came to me last night and said it was a race against me and two other girls,” Packwood said on New Year’s Day.
One mother delivered her baby earlier and another later, she said.
Even before Packwood knew for certain that her baby was a girl, she had a hunch, because of baby Stella’s grandmothers, she said.
“I’m half Brazilian and her dad is half Cuban, so our mothers are really strong Latin women,” Packwood said. “They both came to me and they said that they had a dream.”
The dream told both that Packwood’s daughter would be a girl with a name starting with an “S,” she said.
“They both ended up telling me that it was Stella,” Packwood said. “And they don’t know each other. So, I was like OK, I guess Stella’s the name.”
Baby Stella is Packwood’s first child and she’s excited to be a mom, she said.
“She’s a really good baby,” Packwood said. “I’m just focusing on me being the best mom I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.