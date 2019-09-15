GALVESTON
Four years after state legislators passed a law meant to move people to private windstorm insurance plans, the scales have apparently tipped in favor of the private market.
Fifty-five percent of all windstorm policies held by property owners in Texas’ 14 coastal counties are now private policies, said Mark Hanna, a spokesman for the Insurance Council of Texas, an industry group that represents insurance companies.
That means less than half of coastal Texans are now insured by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.
“We like to look at TWIA as the insurer of last resort, so we’d like to keep it that way,” Hanna said. “The insurer of first resort would be the private industry.”
Private insurers actually took over a majority of windstorm policies sometime in 2018, although it was not widely noted at the time, Hanna said.
He attributed the shift to two factors: the entry of out-of-state insurers in the Texas windstorm insurance market, and to a lesser extent, the windstorm association’s so-called depopulation program.
The program was created by the Texas legislature in 2015. The program was meant to reduce the association’s exposure by moving some policies from the quasi-public association to private insurers.
Since the program went into effect, more than 19,300 policies have been moved from the windstorm association to the private market, according to the association.
That includes 2,757 policies in Galveston County, according to the association.
The total effect the program has had on the association is modest. As of June, the association still had 193,502 in force, including 57,658 in Galveston County.
At the same time in 2018, there were 61,064 in force in Galveston County. The number of policies the association holds has been decreasing steadily since 2016, according to the association.
The depopulation program works in two ways — either a policyholder chooses to drop association coverage and find a private insurer, or a private insurer chooses to take over an association policy through a process called assumption.
Most of the depopulation has been through the latter program, with more than 14,000 association policies being assumed by private insurers.
A greater shift has come from the entry of new private insurers into Texas’ windstorm market, Hanna said.
“More people are getting windstorm insurance from the private industry,” Hanna said.
That more private insurers were moving into Texas around the same time the depopulation program was started could be connected, Hanna said.
“It’s had a lot to do with it,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of companies come in from Florida where they’ve provided windstorm insurance in that state and decided to enter the Texas market.”
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association was created in 1971 as the insurer of last resort for property owners in Texas coastal counties. The association provides windstorm insurance to businesses and homeowners when no other company will, although it’s not supposed to compete with the private insurance market.
