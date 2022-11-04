HITCHCOCK
Students at Hitchcock High School are gaining real-world experience by shadowing teachers in classrooms as the state attempts to address staffing shortages and boost positive perceptions about careers in education.
To prepare students for careers in education, Hitchcock High School has implemented a course through its Career and Technical Education program. The Principles of Education class is funded by a grant from the Texas Education Agency's Grow Your Own initiative.
The Grow Your Own Grant program is meant to facilitate increased entry of qualified, diverse candidates into the teaching profession, particularly in rural and small-school settings. The program also aims to elevate the perception of the teaching profession with training courses at the high school level, and to address challenges Texas faces in terms of recruiting and retaining teacher candidates, agency officials say.
Hitchcock High School students participating in the program this week had the opportunity to put their newfound education skills into practice at Hitchcock Primary School.
It was the second time students had the opportunity to travel to the school for the program. The first time was Oct. 27.
The district hopes to plan another day in December to send students to the school, officials said.
Interest in the program, even in its first year, is high. More than 40 students have joined. Split between two classes of 20 students each, the first group of students traveled to the school, where they observed Hitchcock teachers and paraprofessionals in their element, officials said.
“We are excited for this opportunity to introduce participation into the classroom for our education students,” Patrick Faour, district coordinator, said.
Other programs in the district’s Career and Technical Education program include agriculture, welding, cosmetology, health sciences, business and automotive tech.
Money under the grant program go toward funding training opportunities for the program teacher, a two-year long stipend and a detailed program curriculum, Faour said.
“Some of the students might have joined the education program with no interest in ever becoming a teacher,” Faour said. “But the skills they gain in this class prepare them for so much more than becoming educators.”
The class started off with students learning about the different career opportunities and responsibilities in the field of education, Rachel Sanchez, instructor of the Principles of Education class, said.
“We are also working on education portfolios,” Sanchez said. “Like resumes, cover letters and practicing with interviews.”
The real benefit of the Career and Technical Education program are the skills students are able to learn, Faour said,
“These are lifelong skills that nobody can take away from you, no matter what field you decide to go into," Faour said.
The class is in its beginning phase, Faour said. The district hopes to follow up Principles of Education with additional courses to help students achieve career goals, he said.
The Principles of Education class will be followed by Human Growth and Development, Instructional Practices and Practicum in Education and Training.
Although students in all grades have the opportunity to join the program, the district is considering restricting enrollment to only freshmen and sophomores, giving them the opportunity to continue with the program through high school.
“I thought this class was going to be a little lame when I first joined it,” Daijah Clark, a Hitchcock High School senior said.
Clark wants to own her own dance business one day, but the course was making her think harder about her career options, she said.
“I would like to teach first and second grade if I were to ever become a teacher,” Clark said. “If I had the opportunity to re-enroll in this class, I absolutely would.”
