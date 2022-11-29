DICKINSON
After a brief bad weather delay and a dire need for volunteers, Dickinson’s Festival of Lights is up and running.
The 25th Annual Dickinson Festival of Lights opened Sunday after its scheduled opening for Saturday was delayed by localized flooding. Organizers were concerned the event would be delayed because of a lack of volunteers, but they were able to get it set up in the nick of time, said Ken Suderman, president of the Dickinson Festival of Lights.
“Us postponing the start to Sunday was actually a big help as we got extra time to set up and get prepared,” Suderman said. “We closed Saturday as a precaution as we had standing water on the sidewalk and the bayou was up, so we wanted to ensure there were no injuries. We were also lucky that there was no damage to any of the lights.”
The Dickinson Festival of Lights began as an idea between neighbors John Montgomery and Robert Morgan in 1998. The festival began with 100,000 lights and encompassed a property on state Highway 3 and 44th Street.
The event now attracts more than 44,000 visitors annually, Suderman estimates. It has continued to grow and was moved to its home at Paul Hopkins Park, 1000 FM 517, where it covers a 13-acre property along 1.5 miles of trail. The festival also has grown to about 2.2 million lights, Suderman estimates.
“I stopped counting the lights about 10 years ago when it went over a million,” Suderman said.
The festival is set up over nine weeks, with a big push during Thanksgiving week, Suderman said. Volunteers put in eight- to 12-hour days during their shifts, Suderman said. Lights must be removed by Feb. 1, but it takes only two weekends to remove them and put into a storage unit until they’re needed again, Suderman said.
“This is a labor of love, which requires over 10,000 man hours” Suderman said. “Whether you are 20 or 80 years old, us volunteers are motivated by bringing joy to people’s faces.”
The festival operates on an $85,000 budget, which comes from donations from the community, corporate sponsors, local businesses and concessions sold at the event. When the city council proposed charging 50 cents for the event, Suderman protested.
“We wanted to host this event for the community to enjoy regardless of financial status and felt even 50 cents would shut some families out,” Suderman said.
In addition to light displays, visitors can decorate cookies at the cookie factory, purchase flashing lights at the blinky hut, grab food and drinks at the concession stand, and take a picture with Santa. Entrance to the event is free.
Visitors can park at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 300 FM 517, and take a free shuttle to the park.
The event is now open nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. The park will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but just for the light display.
“Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces this time of the year makes all of the hard work worth it,” Suderman said.
