GALVESTON
An island apartment complex that receives federal housing vouchers had been without electric power since Monday as of Wednesday afternoon.
Six of the 19 buildings at Sandpiper Cove, 3916 Winnie St., had been without power since Monday, said Valerie Jerome, spokeswoman for Millennia Housing Management.
The Ohio-based company took management of the apartment in 2015. At that time, the apartment’s name changed to Compass Pointe, but is still locally known by Sandpiper Cove.
The six buildings containing 66 units lost power between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, she said.
A fuse burned out Monday, which caused the power outage, and at first, there was some debate about whether the apartment or CenterPoint Energy, an electricity provider, was responsible for repairs of the equipment, Jerome said.
“We were back and forth several times and at the end of the day, they said Millenia was responsible for servicing the pole,” Jerome said.
Crews on Wednesday were trying to find the cause of the outage in underground wiring at the complex, Jerome said.
Sandpiper Cove is part of a federal housing choice voucher program that subsidizes the rent low-income people who reside there pay.
The lack of power has been a burden on residents, Larry Brooks said.
The apartments are hot and he doesn’t feel safe leaving his windows open at night, he said.
“If we don’t pay our bills, they evict us the next day,” Brooks said. “Well, now our bills are paid, but we still don’t have any lights.”
In addition to no lights or air conditioning, residents don’t have hot water, can’t use their ovens and can’t turn their stoves on without using a lighter, residents said.
The apartment has been providing food and water to residents in the main office, which has power for residents who need it, Jerome said. There’s also a resident advocate on site to take care of residents’ concerns, she said.
Residents have been notified of the power outage and of the progress of repairs through written notes and by staff knocking on apartment doors, Jerome said.
But resident Cynthia Minix doesn’t think there’s been enough done to keep residents in the loop, she said.
She’s thrown out most of the food in her refrigerator and is worried about her husband, John Deason, who must be fed through a feeding tube, she said. He suffered a stroke a few weeks ago, she said.
Without power, she has to feed him manually with a syringe, she said.
The apartment should be doing more by putting residents up in motels or providing generators to plug into, she said.
“It’s not right,” she said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires apartments receiving vouchers to meet certain health and safety standards, local spokesman Scott Hudman said.
The lack of electricity is a problem, Hudman said.
“We are working with management right now to have that rectified,” Hudman said.
Of the 66 units without power, 54 are occupied, he said.
Charles Williams would like to move from the apartments because he hasn’t been happy with the way the apartment communicates with residents, he said.
But he can’t afford it, Williams said.
“We’re on fixed income,” Williams said.
He has a heart condition and is worried about living in the heat, but he can’t afford to book a hotel room for the night, he said.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the electricity was still out, but crews were planning on working until power was restored, Jerome said.
