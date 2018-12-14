GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council has approved a legal settlement city staff negotiated with a disaster recovery contractor for up to $13.9 million, $1.8 million less than a district court last month ordered the city to pay.
Under the terms of the city council’s decision, the city will pay contractor CDM Smith within 90 days and release all claims against the company.
The city had been locked in debate with the company, which used to be known as Camp Dresser & McKee, since 2012, when the city fired it over complaints about performance.
The city hired CDM Smith in 2009 for a post-Hurricane Ike disaster recovery housing program. The Massachusetts-based company originally sought as much as $30 million it said the city owed it for work completed before it was fired.
A district court last month ordered the city to pay $15.7 million for a lawsuit it lost in September.
City officials are happy to reach the $13.9 million settlement and start putting the lawsuit behind them, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“The city is pleased to be able to resolve the CDM litigation,” Maxwell said. “That’s a big deal because that’s been a liability hanging over the head of the city for a long time.”
The city and the company will finalize the agreement by Dec. 31, he said. The city will pursue some reimbursement from the Texas General Land Office, Maxwell said.
In 2012, the land office urged the city to end its contract with CDM Smith, threatening to withdraw recovery money if the city didn’t comply.
“The city manager and city attorney are authorized to sign all necessary paperwork to effect the settlement,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “The city manager is authorized to actually make payment at the earliest possible time.”
In the settlements, the city also agreed not to disparage CDM and to provide positive references of the company’s work on request, according to city council documents.
The $13.9 million is 8.8 percent of the city’s $153.7 million operating budget for fiscal year 2018-2019, according to budget documents.
After the September court decision, city officials developed plans to cut general fund spending by 2 percent, officials said.
The spending cuts might bring about some belt-tightening and freeze on some positions, but shouldn’t result in a reduction of services or delays in capital projects, officials said.
Bringing the CDM Smith settlements to a conclusion is one example of several long-standing issues the city hopes to resolve, Yarbrough said. Demolition of a years-old Lennox Avenue incinerator is another example, he said.
“Six year ago, we set out to clear up on things that I like to call legacy issues,” Yarbrough said. “It’s amazing how many we are marking off the list. Our goal from the beginning is not to blame anyone.”
While the 2 percent reduction in general fund spending is slated for this fiscal year now, it could be extended, a city spokeswoman said.
