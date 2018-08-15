As the school year approaches, police departments and charity organizations across the county are holding drives to make sure children have the supplies they need.
Galveston police officers on Wednesday delivered more than 170 backpacks with school supplies to Galveston County children in the foster care system.
The “Beating the Odds” initiative was started by a police officer and EMS paramedic, Klynn Scales and Joseph Russell, respectively, who were both raised in the foster care system. The backpacks were delivered to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA of Galveston County, where program leaders will get them to foster children in need.
It’s the first year the school supply drive has been geared specifically to children in the foster system, according to the department.
“We saw the need and thought it would be a good idea to give back to the program that helped us when we were in foster care,” Scales said. “This project is important because these kids are not going to feel left out; they will now have school supplies to enjoy.”
The department received donations from police and EMS staff, as well as Kroger, Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Galveston Municipal Police Association, J.C. Penney, Bronco Burrito and Veteran Tejanos Car Club.
Earlier this month, the La Marque Police Department put together 150 backpacks and school supplies for students who already have registered for backpacks to pick up this week, Lt. Shawn Spruill said.
The Texas City Police Department will organize a school supply drive Saturday when they’re giving out backpacks until they run out, according to the department.
Other organizations around the county also have held school supply drives. The Texas City Independent School District hosted a supply drive Saturday during which they handed out more than $23,000 worth of school supplies.
