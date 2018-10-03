A University of Texas Medical Branch researcher reports he and his team have developed a vaccine delivery platform that could cut production and storage costs by as much as 80 percent.
Dr. Pei-Yong Shi, professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, said the technology he and his team have developed and tested successfully on mice for the Zika virus could serve as a universal platform for developing vaccines against many other viral pathogens.
Shi’s findings were published this week in the journal EBIOMedicine.
The technology involves engineering the genetic footprint of live-attenuated viruses — viruses that have been altered in their disease-producing capability but are still viable — and introducing them directly through DNA, rather than through lab-manufactured clusters of cells or eggs, the common delivery system up to now.
Once the virus is introduced by DNA, the body essentially manufactures its own vaccine.
“This idea is not novel in terms of putting viruses into the DNA and using animal or human body cells to make a vaccine,” Shi said. “But here we showed that the efficiency of getting it into a mouse is much higher than anybody has ever seen in the literature.”
Using the medical branch’s Zika vaccine as a model, Shi and his research group engineered the vaccine in a DNA form, administered it in a single low dose to mice and found that it protected mice from Zika virus infection, mother-to-fetus transmission during pregnancy and male reproductive tract infection and damage. This is the first study to demonstrate that, after a single low dose, a DNA vaccine could induce saturated protective immunity, Shi said.
The development also promises to make vaccines easier and less expensive to store by eliminating cell culture or eggs that require cold storage, radically changing the process of vaccine development, Shi said.
Traditionally, vaccines are manufactured or grown in cells in the lab, he said. Some, such as flu and yellow fever, need to grow in eggs. The process is labor-intensive and costly, and is vulnerable to the possibility of contamination by microorganisms.
Additionally, those vaccines require refrigeration to extend their shelf life, an expense that makes delivery and storage difficult, if not impossible, in many parts of the world where they are most needed.
The DNA form involves taking a live-attenuated virus, in this case Zika, and surgically engineering it.
“Because we know the genetic footprint of this live-attenuated virus, we can engineer the genetic footprint with those disease-causing elements taken out,” Shi said. “The bottom line is we are using cutting-edge biology to engineer these live-attenuated viruses into a different format in combination with a more efficient delivery system.”
What he and other scientists are doing is not the same as genetically engineering crops or animals or even humans, but weakening a pathogen that will otherwise cause disease, Shi said.
“It’s a very safe process,” he said. “It’s not going to do anything bad to our human cells.”
Shi came to the medical branch three years ago after serving as executive director to lead drug discovery at Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases, a branch of the pharmaceutical giant Novartis.
He also brings a public health perspective to the molecular biology lab after serving for eight years at the New York Department of Health, where he was responsible for coming up with a response to West Nile virus in the 1990s and early 2000s.
“Our aspiration is to push the edge of the basic research, using the knowledge to immediately develop something that can benefit the health and well-being of people everywhere,” Shi said.
The next step in advancing this research is to test the platform on monkeys and measure the response in primates. The National Institutes of Health is very interested in supporting the work and the technology has great promise for use with viruses other than Zika, Shi said.
Medical branch immunologists, including Dr. Tian Wong from the pathology department, assessed the mice’s response to immunization, and Dr. Scott Weaver, head of microbiology, helped plan and design experiments for the study, a multi-disciplinary process that Shi said distinguishes the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston as one of the nation’s premier centers for developing vaccine technologies.
“UTMB is really a terrific place to work on infectious diseases,” Shi said. “We’re on the leading edge of this kind of work because the different disciplines can work together.”
