TEXAS CITY
Texas City’s new automated garbage collection service starts Feb. 1, and judging by the phone calls the city is receiving, not everybody is pleased with the change.
Under the city’s previous garbage collection service, two men rode around town on the back of a Republic Services garbage truck, dumping garbage bins by hand. Waste Connections of Texas trucks with hydraulic arms on the back will replace the system, requiring only one person to drive the truck.
The new service will cost residents $24 a month and require them to give up their old bins for 96-gallon carts, according to the city’s $2.3 million contract with Waste Connections of Texas.
Also, instead of taking that cart to the alley behind their houses every week as they did before, people will now have to take the new cart to the front of their houses, where the hydraulic arm can grab it more easily.
Most likely, no jobs will be lost because of the new contract, and the new service will cost residents less than what keeping the old service would have, Texas City Solid Waste Director Mike Stump said.
“As Republic’s employees pull out of Texas City, they will be working in other communities that Republic collects trash in,” Stump wrote in an email to The Daily News.
Any Republic Waste employees who were working in Texas City will be “reallocated,” a spokesperson for the company wrote.
“It is our full intention to keep all of our employees,” Republic Waste Services spokeswoman Jennifer Eldridge wrote in an email to The Daily News. “We are working to reallocate as many of our employees as possible.”
The city has been receiving up to 100 phone calls every day about the change, Stump said.
“We’re running between 75 and 100 calls per day this week,” he said.
“It’s funny, most of the folks that call up and say they don’t like the change have never used an automated service, and the folks that call up excited about it have had automated collection in the past and love it.
“We’re asking that residents go into this with an open mind and an understanding that a transition like this will have some challenges, but we will overcome them.”
The city is moving to the automated service because that’s the way the industry is moving, Stump said. With the city’s previous contract with Republic Services expiring on Jan. 31, officials used it as an opportunity to adopt automated garbage collection services, he said.
“The solid waste industry has moved to automated collection for the benefits of greater efficiency and reduced worker injuries — strained and sprained backs, shoulders and knees,” he said. “Texas City is a late adopter.”
Indeed, other cities in Galveston County, including League City, La Marque and Galveston, have all moved to an automated service over the past decade. And even though those transitions were controversial at times, some residents said it was a big deal about nothing.
“They did this in Galveston a few years ago,” Julie Busby wrote in a message to The Daily News. “People complained like crazy, but it was all fine. People don’t like change; it will be fine as soon as you get used to it!”
Still, people in Texas City expressed concern about the switch.
“All I can say is, I’m very unhappy with this switch,” Brandy Tap said. “I can’t wait until all the angry people start showing up at city hall, I may need a lawn chair and popcorn. They really made a bad choice.”
