GALVESTON
The city will not force a popular nonprofit group out of its headquarters in a residential neighborhood over a zoning dispute until at least October.
Galveston City Council voted 4-3 Thursday to defer action to revoke a 2002 special-use permit for property at 2627 Ave. O, in the Kempner Park neighborhood.
The building is the headquarters for The Artist Boat, a nonprofit environmental education group founded on the island in 2003.
The council considered a recommendation from City Attorney Donald Glywasky to revoke the permit because Artist Boat was using more space than was allowed.
The building is in a mostly residential neighborhood, although a church and a small music school had operated there before. Since Artist Boat moved in, however, neighbors have complained the group was using the building for commercial purposes and intruding on their quiet, residential street.
Two city council members found the permit problem after research prompted by neighborhood complaints.
After an inspection in April, the city attorney’s office informed property owner Clay Conrad that Artist Boat was violating the permit.
Conrad and his attorney disputed the ruling and Artist Boat continued to operate in the building, setting up a showdown in which the council could have revoked the permit.
Council members gave two reasons for deferring rather than acting — a lack of time to fully consider the issues, and a willingness to allow Conrad to seek a zoning change.
“I’m not clear that this should have been here to begin with,” said District 3 Councilman David Collins. “I am not clear that this is being violated or that it’s an egregious violation.”
Conrad on Wednesday filed an application to rezone the property as a planned unit development, which would allow uses that deviate from the area’s basic zoning rules.
While similar to a special-use permit, the planned unit development gives more control to the council to dictate how a property owner can use a piece of land.
Marc Hill, Conrad’s lawyer, said he was thankful for the council’s deferral and was confident the problems could be solved.
“It gives us a chance to have our fundamental due process rights,” Hill said.
Along with Collins, council members Jackie Cole, Jason Hardcastle and Craig Brown voted for deferral. Council members Amy Bly, John Paul Listowski and Mayor Jim Yarbrough voted against the deferral.
Yarbrough criticized the council for not upholding city rules. He said the council could have revoked the permit, and allowed Conrad to seek the new permit, without disrupting Artist Boat’s operations.
“We’re sending a bad message,” Yarbrough said. “We’re running the city by deferral.”
The council likely will consider the issue again in October, either when the new permit application comes forward or when a motion to revoke the existing permit returns, Glywasky said.
Left unanswered is whether Artist Boat’s neighbors will be satisfied with rezoning the property. One resident told the council it should find a way to move Artist Boat to the vacant bowling alley near Seawall Boulevard.
While neighbors claimed Artist Boat and Conrad had built illegal structures on the property — including a fence and garage — city officials said that wasn’t true, and that all the work had been properly permitted.
Neighbors also complained Artist Boat was storing kayaks on a trailer on the property.
The city has sent mixed messages about the kayaks. While planning officials in 2015 warned Artist Boat the kayaks might violate the permit, city officials said Thursday that storing kayaks on a trailer in a screened area was not a code violation.
Dennis Miller, another neighbor, said Artist Boat wasn’t wanted in Kempner Park, regardless of the rules.
“This is a nice residential neighborhood,” he said. “We’ve got million-dollar houses coming in on that street. We are the ones that have to look at it; we are the ones that have to see a bunch of kayaks above the fence.”
The last paragraph says it all.
This seems all about NIMBY.
