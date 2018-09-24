GALVESTON
A Galveston County jury Monday ordered the city to pay more than $10 million to a disaster recovery contractor for post-Hurricane Ike work the company said it completed before the city fired it for slow progress.
Ten members of a 12-person jury agreed with the verdict in favor of Massachusetts-based CDM Smith.
Officials, including Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell, have said a large judgment against the city could result in service cuts for residents and layoffs among staff members.
After hearing evidence over two weeks in the 56th District Court, the jury decided the city had breached its contract with CDM Smith without justification. The jury also decided the city had not promptly paid invoices CDM Smith had submitted.
The jury ordered the city to pay CDM Smith $8.5 million for failing to comply with the contract and $2.4 million in accrued interest on the unpaid invoices.
The jury also ordered the city to pay CDM Smith $3.8 million for economic loss it suffered because of the dispute.
HISTORY
The decision punctuates more than five years of litigation.
The company signed a contract with the city in 2009, when it was still doing business as Camp Dresser & McKee, to oversee part of a federally funded housing recovery program underway after Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008.
City officials fired the company in 2012 amid complaints about its performance. After leaving the job, however, the company billed the city for $24 million it argued it was still owed.
The company sued in January 2013, asserting the city still owed it $18 million in fees and interest. The company sought an unspecified amount of money in damages.
The company accused the city of “utterly failing” to follow the contract, and complained about how the city vetted invoices, which the city passed on to the Texas General Land Office for final approval and payment with disaster recovery money.
The city argued the company misrepresented its expertise in disaster recovery, and was the first to break the agreement. The city didn’t pass some invoices to the land office because the state agency insisted on verification records suitable to pass an audit, which the company didn’t provide, the city argued.
HIT OR SPLIT
Attorneys for CDM Smith said the final total of the judgment could decrease pending decisions in coming days from 56th District Court Judge Lonnie Cox.
Attorneys and employees for CDM Smith cried in the court room after the verdict was read. Roland Garcia, an attorney from Greenberg Traurig law firm and lead attorney for CDM Smith, said he was pleased with the decision.
“The money was very overdue and it’s time to pay on your debt,” Garcia said.
He declined to comment further.
Maxwell and Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley were in the courtroom as the verdict was read, both left shortly thereafter, however.
Galveston law firm Mills Shirley LLP and the city attorney represented the city.
Maxwell said an appeal seemed likely — although the city staff must first report the trial results to the city council and receive its direction on how to proceed.
“We’ll take it to the next step,” he said.
CDM Smith had sought as much as $30 million from the city, leading Maxwell to describe Monday’s judgment as a split decision.
The city budgets some money annually for legal settlements, but a payment as large as $14 million would have to come from the general fund, Maxwell said. The judgment was not an insurable loss, he said.
The potential loss is a serious matter for the city, he said.
“It’s a hit,” he said. “Nobody has that kind of money laying around.”
Because a final judgment is still weeks away and an appeal is likely, Maxwell said there should be no immediate cuts in city services.
