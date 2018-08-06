A Houston-based energy company is considering developing an offshore export terminal near Galveston where the world’s largest ships would load millions of barrels of crude oil and avoid draft restrictions and shoaling problems at the region’s ports.
Enterprise Products Partners, which acquired a Texas City terminal through a 2015 merger with Oiltanking Partners, plans to build an 80-mile pipeline that would carry crude oil to an offshore terminal and is considering different sites for the project, said Rick Rainey, spokesman for the company.
“We haven’t decided which port it will be located at,” Rainey said.
Any port along the Texas coast is a candidate for the project, Rainey said.
Officials Monday also weren’t sure how much the project would cost, Rainey said.
The pipeline would help load very large crude carriers, which boast 250,000 dead weight tonnage, without bringing the ships into Texas ports, officials said.
Company officials in recent months have been testing whether the facilities at the Port of Texas City could accommodate the carriers and local ship pilots have guided several vessels of the class into harbor.
Hundreds of people in April gathered at the Texas City Dike to observe the Nave Quasar — the largest oil tanker to enter the Houston Ship Channel at the time — arrive in Texas City.
The ship’s arrival was of much interest to the industry. Trade publication Platts reported the test run was a sign of Enterprise Products Partners prepping its Texas City oil terminal for large-scale crude exports. Platts, attributing reports to its vessel-tracking software and sources, reported another tanker, the Makronissos, also appeared to be in the area at the time.
A fully laden, very large crude carrier would require a draft of 75 feet, but shallower drafts can allow partial loading of such carriers with ship-to-ship transfers, according to Platts.
While the draft in Texas City is typically about 45 feet, the harbor is under draft restrictions because of shoaling, said James Andrews, the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association’s director of operations.
Shoaling is a process by which dirt and sediment gather in particular areas, and has become an issue for several entities, including the port and the Army Corps of Engineers, officials said.
Officials with the corps are working on the silting issues, but the port is restricted to 43-foot draft vessels, Andrews said.
Enterprise officials in July brought a second tanker, the Eagle Victoria, into Texas City and loaded about 1.1 million barrels of crude oil onto the ship, officials said.
But the carriers can hold about 2 million barrels, officials said.
The proposed oil export terminal would be capable of loading and exporting crude oil at about 85,000 barrels per hour, officials said.
“At this point, the process of obtaining all the necessary permits could take up to a year,” Rainey said. “Other than that, we don’t have specifics. We are working on the design phase now.”
Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle on Monday said he had not heard about specific plans to build an offshore terminal.
