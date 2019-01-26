On Saturday, League City hosted a Pet Fest at Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center to celebrate the groundbreaking of League City’s new Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Hundreds of people and their pets visited the event to watch a few demonstrations, receive some free treats and toys and socialize with other animals. The event featured a small-dog race, consignment shop, dog and cat adoptions, low-cost pet vaccinations and free microchipping.
— Kelsey Walling
