DICKINSON
Home sales have spiked in established Dickinson subdivisions since Hurricane Harvey and some residents say the turnover is changing the character of neighborhoods there.
As often happens after natural disasters, the stress, hassle and time of rebuilding caused some residents to put their flood-damaged houses on the market at reduced prices with the aim of selling quickly and starting over elsewhere, real estate and local government sources have said.
More than 11,000 Dickinson residents applied for federal disaster assistance after Harvey, and some flood victims decided to pack up and move on, leaving new people to come in, make repairs and decisions about what to do with the houses.
Many flood-damaged houses are being snapped up by investors who plan to repair and resell them, but flippers aren’t the only buyers; some are people who intend to live in Dickinson.
The rate of single-family home sales in Dickinson after Hurricane Harvey increased by more than 30 percent from the year before, according to data provided by the Houston Association of Realtors. From January through August this year, 230 homes sold compared with 170 in the same period a year ago, an increase of more than 35 percent.
Ann Bragg, a broker and president of Bayou Realtors in Dickinson, said the increased sales are obvious if you take a drive around the area.
“There are a lot of people rebuilding and staying, and there are also a lot of new people moving in,” she said. “Neighborhoods are changing, but I anticipate they’re going to be as good as they always were. I don’t see any indication of that being any different.”
Closer to the ground, in Dickinson’s Bayou Chantilly neighborhood, some old-time residents are experiencing the turnover in a more personal way. In that neighborhood of 200 single-family homes, 19 sold in 2018 compared with five the year before, a 280 percent increase, according to association data.
During the 12 months from September 2016 to August 2017, 10 Bayou Chantilly homes sold, compared with 22 from September 2017 to August 2018, a 120 percent increase, the data shows.
Rapid turnover and an influx of new residents are changing the atmosphere of the neighborhood, said Jeremiah Smith, who owns a house on Live Oak Road in Bayou Chantilly.
Everyone missed an elderly next-door neighbor who moved away from the neighborhood in the weeks after Harvey, he said.
“Every time she heard me firing up the lawnmower she’d come out and mow her lawn, too,” Smith said.
“Those are the kinds of things you miss and losing it changes how you feel about a place. Now there’s nobody jogging through the streets anymore, no kids riding their bikes anymore more — it’s just the outlook of the neighborhood now. Everything is new.”
Tom Tyler, another Bayou Chantilly homeowner who has lived in the area since the 1960s, said he has experienced the change as well. Two of his longtime neighbors moved after Harvey, one who had lived in Bayou Chantilly for 20 years and another who had lived there for nearly 50 years, he said. One of the homes is still for sale, but a younger family moved into the other over the summer.
Although the change is real, Tyler doesn’t see it as a negative thing, he said.
“It’s an old neighborhood and it needs new blood,” he said. “I’ve seen this neighborhood change several times; it goes through phases. Older families move away, newer families move in, sometimes because of a flood. It’s less of a turnover in houses and more of a turnover in kids, is how I see it.”
Indeed, Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters, said she has seen a lot of houses put up for sale after Harvey. But, even if the turnover changes the neighborhoods, in her opinion, it’s not a bad thing, it’s just different, Masters said.
“I know a lot of our older couples and seniors and a lot of them couldn’t foresee going through the hurricane; they actually moved,” Masters said. “But as far as who’s moving in now and if that creates friction — I don’t know about that. I’m hoping it’s going to be a positive result.”
