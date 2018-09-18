The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $600,000 grant to Hidden Star Resources to help fuel new development and provide support to existing small businesses recovering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey.
This investment will allow Hidden Star Resources to target startup and other services to the region, the administration said. Continuity planning services also will be incorporated to increase economic resiliency and help local businesses better prepare for future disasters.
“We commend Hidden Star Resources for their efforts to provide support to small businesses after the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. “This project will ensure that businesses in the Houston-Galveston area get the services they need to grow and revitalize the local economy.”
The project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 in which Congress appropriated $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, wildfires, and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.
For more information, visit www.eda.gov.
— From staff reports
