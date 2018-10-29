There will be a dedication ceremony and unveiling of a monument honoring Korean War veteran Guy Taylor Sr. at 1 p.m. Friday on the corner of 21st and Postoffice streets in Galveston.
Taylor, who died Feb. 7, 2017, started the tradition of performing "Taps" at dusk each night from the balcony of his building on 21st and Postoffice streets. That task has now been taken up by former Constable Clint Wayne Brown, who is the organizer of the event, which also will recognize all veterans.
Also, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Brown and other veterans will honor veterans by standing at attention at 1:30 p.m. at the esplanade at 61st Street and Seawall Boulevard; and at 2:30 p.m. in front of Gaido's Seafood Restaurant on 39th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
The group also will honor all veterans at The Spot, and then at The Poop Deck. At 3:45 p.m., there will be a salute at Olympia Grill at Pier 21 and Harborside Drive.
All veterans and family members of veterans are welcome to participate.
For information, contact Brown at clintbrown@me.com or 409-771-4658.
— Angela Wilson
