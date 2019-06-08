Keeping mentally ill people out of jail is a primary focus of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office’s Mental Health Unit, and often they are successful at that effort. But finding a bed for critically mentally ill people in need of hospitalization is a more difficult problem, said Lt. Jaime Castro, unit commander.
In Galveston County, no beds at any hospital are available for uninsured acutely mentally ill people who may be in custody of the sheriff’s mental health unit. For those people, and for many others referred from the Gulf Coast Center in Texas City, the county’s primary mental health care provider, 20 beds at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston are relegated, and too often they are filled.
Castro and his crew of five deputies receive an average of 300 calls per month from police officers, doctors, family members, schools, social service providers or anyone dealing with a mentally ill person who may be in danger of being arrested and thrown in jail, or may just be having a bad day.
Sometimes calls to the mental health unit require simple, straightforward advice, a referral to treatment or a minor intervention.
Other times, when a person’s mental illness has sent him into a dangerous spiral, calls to Castro’s unit require immediate action — transport to a hospital for medical treatment.
“Sometimes, a person with serious mental illness has to be hospitalized to be stabilized,” Castro said.
That means going to St. Joseph’s if a bed is available. People with private insurance are more likely to find a hospital that will take them, Castro said.
Transporting a person in a psychotic state to the middle of Houston can be a serious challenge, Castro and his deputies said. Sometimes they can talk another Houston hospital into taking a patient but trying to make those arrangements with an acutely mentally ill person in tow is not ideal and frequently unsuccessful.
It’s the biggest single challenge the unit faces, Castro said.
Some hopeful signs are on the horizon, both for diverting the mentally ill from jail and for more availability of inpatient treatment beds in the county.
Rebecca Sealy Hospital on the University of Texas Medical Branch campus in Galveston used to have an inpatient psychiatric unit that accepted indigent patients, but its 20 beds closed after Hurricane Ike caused serious damage to the hospital in 2008.
Talks with the University of Texas Medical Branch in hopes that an inpatient psychiatric unit will be added to the medical branch campus have been ongoing, Castro said.
Medical Branch spokesman Raul Reyes this week confirmed those plans are moving forward.
“In two months, representatives from the medical branch will go to the University of Texas Board of Regents to get permission to begin the design phase for a 20-unit inpatient psychiatric facility at John Sealy Hospital on the medical branch campus,” Reyes said.
If the project is approved, the design phase should be completed in 2020. Completion of the project could take two to three years, he said.
In recent weeks, County Judge Mark Henry made known his wish to start a mental health court and a magistrate has already been identified to oversee cases in that court when commissioners decide to fund it, a positive step, Castro said.
Mental health courts are designed to funnel people arrested for behavioral crimes associated with mental illness to treatment rather than jail.
“We run the largest mental health facility in the county; it’s called the county jail,” Henry told the Daily News last week. “We need to get the people that truly have mental health issues out of the criminal justice system.”
That will require the county to provide initial funding. The state denied the county a grant to start a mental health court in 2016, wanting instead to give grants to already established programs that are proven effective.
For Castro’s mental health diversion unit, both prospects are cause for hope, but the need for beds remains critical.
“If someone is in imminent danger, our job is to find them an inpatient facility,” Castro said. “When someone’s in a psychotic state, hearing voices, we’re in no place to leave them at liberty.”
